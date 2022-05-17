Schoop went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rays.
Schoop left the yard for the third time this season in the bottom of the fourth inning, as he lifted his club to an early 2-0 lead. His struggles at the dish have carried over into May, however, going 10-for-54 with two homers, three RBI and five runs scored over 15 games.
