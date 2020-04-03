Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Has middling spring
Schoop finished spring training with a .241 batting average and one home run in 12 games before MLB suspended play.
A visa issue delayed Schoop's arrival to camp, and the 28-year-old wasn't able to do much once he took the field. Still, he'll have the second base job all to himself in Detroit, and after hitting 23 home runs a season ago in Minnesota, he could be a cheap power source for fantasy owners once the regular season is able to start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
We've all gotten used to high-end starting pitchers going earlier than ever, but is some correction...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Scherzer
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...