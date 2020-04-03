Play

Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Has middling spring

Schoop finished spring training with a .241 batting average and one home run in 12 games before MLB suspended play.

A visa issue delayed Schoop's arrival to camp, and the 28-year-old wasn't able to do much once he took the field. Still, he'll have the second base job all to himself in Detroit, and after hitting 23 home runs a season ago in Minnesota, he could be a cheap power source for fantasy owners once the regular season is able to start.

