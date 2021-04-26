Schoop is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Harold Castro will enter the lineup in place of Schoop, who had started in each of the Tigers' last six games. Five of those starts came at first base, and that position will likely be Schoop's primary home moving forward with the Tigers likely to deploy the newly-activated Miguel Cabrera at designated hitter in most games in an effort to preserve his health. The eligibility Schoop has gained at first base in addition to second base in most fantasy leagues gives him a nice boost, but his lack of production to date has mostly negated that increased positional flexibility. Schoop is slashing .174/.203/.217 with one home run, four RBI and seven runs while striking out at a career-high 29.7 percent rate through 74 plate appearances.