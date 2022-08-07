Schoop went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in a 9-1 win over the Rays on Saturday.

Schoop picked up his eighth home run of the season as part of a three-RBI performance. However, the home run came off an eephus pitch from position player Yu Chang who was brought in to pitch after the Rays conceded the game. Schoop remains ice cold and is slashing .195/.234/.299 over the past 30 days. The 30-year-old second baseman is on pace for the worst full season of his career.