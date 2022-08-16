Schoop went 2-for-8 with a solo home run and two runs scored across both games of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Schoop got Sunday off but returned for both games Monday. The veteran infielder struggled in Game 1, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but he looked better in the nightcap as he blasted his ninth home run of the season. Unfortunately, Schoop has more frequently looked like the Game 1 version of himself this year, as he's batting just .203 with a .554 OPS.