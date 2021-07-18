Schoop went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 7-0 win over Minnesota.

The 29-year-old got Detroit on the board with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Schoop added a two-run home run in the fifth and scored again in the seventh on Jeimer Candelario's two-run shot. In three games to begin the second half of the season, Schoop has gone 5-for-10 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored. He's slashing .284/.325/.476 with 17 homers, 56 RBI, 48 runs scored and a stolen base through 379 plate appearances overall.