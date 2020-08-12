Schoop went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the White Sox.
Schoop hit his fourth home run of the season in the first inning against Chicago starter Dylan Cease. The Detroit second baseman hit 23 long balls a season ago for Minnesota and should continue to provide decent power numbers for the Tigers.
