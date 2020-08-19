Schoop went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the White Sox.
Schoop hit his second home run of August and fifth of the season in the second inning off of Chicago starter Dylan Cease. The veteran second baseman should continue to post decent power numbers for Detroit after hitting at least 20 home runs in each of the past four years.
