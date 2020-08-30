Schoop went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Twins.
Schoop has arguably been Detroit's best offensive player this season, as the veteran now has eight home runs, 19 RBI and an .870 OPS through 31 games. He should continue to bat in a prominent lineup spot and produce good counting stats the rest of the way.
