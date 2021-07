Schoop went 2-for-4 with a home run, two additional RBI, two additional runs scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Schoop went deep in the eighth inning for his 18th homer of the year, but he also plated two runs with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, while also crossing home plate in the fourth and fifth innings. Aside from having a productive on offense, Schoop also extended his hitting streak to five games and has recorded four straight two-hit performances.