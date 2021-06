Schoop went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Schoop connected for his sixth home run of the season in the second inning with a runner on, then added his seventh home run on a solo blast in the sixth. The veteran infielder has been locked in lately with four home runs, seven RBI and a .421 batting average across his last 10 games.