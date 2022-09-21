Schoop is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Schoop is on the bench for the second straight contest and the third time in four contests. With the season winding down and Schoop having recently returned from a stint on the injured list due to a right ankle sprain, the 30-year-old looks like he could handle more of a part-time role down the stretch.
