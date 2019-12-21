Play

Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Lands with Tigers

Schoop signed a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Tigers on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Schoop improved slightly on his 2018 numbers with a .256/.304/.473 slash line and 23 home runs in 2019 during his first season with the Twins. The 28-year-old will remain in the division on a one-year deal with the Tigers, where he is likely to operate as their everyday second baseman.

