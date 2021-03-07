Schoop has finally made it to Florida following a visa-related delay but still has to go through intake testing before joining his teammates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Several players around the league dealt with visa issues this spring, but few were delayed as long as Schoop was. He should be able to join team workouts within the next few days, however, giving him roughly three weeks to prepare for Opening Day. Whether or not that's enough time likely depends on how well he was able to stay in shape while away from the team.