Schoop will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter and will bat cleanup Sunday against the Orioles, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Schoop will be making his 2021 Grapefruit League debut after he was a late arrival to spring training while he worked to resolve visa issues. Though he's currently behind the Tigers' other position players, Schoop will have plenty of time to get back up to full speed ahead of Opening Day. He's expected to begin the season as the Tigers' everyday second baseman, though the 29-year-old said Sunday that he also plans to work out at third base this spring in an attempt to increase his versatility, per Jason Beck of MLB.com.