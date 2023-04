Schoop will start against lefties this season but is only expected to start "sporadically" against righties according to manager A.J. Hinch, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Schoop's day off in the second game of the season Saturday against Zach Eflin and the Rays looks like it may be significant. If Schoop ends up merely filling the small side of a platoon at the keystone, Zach McKinstry would stand to benefit.