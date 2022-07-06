Schoop went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs Tuesday in the Tigers' 11-4 win over the Guardians.

The stolen base was Schoop's third of the season, establishing a new career-high total in the category for the 10-year veteran. After a rough finish to June, Schoop looked to be in danger of moving into a part-time role, but he's gotten off to a hot start to July to entrench himself as the Tigers' everyday second baseman. Through five games this month, Schoop has gone 9-for-19 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases, five runs and an RBI. He'll man the keystone and bat fifth in Wednesday's series finale.