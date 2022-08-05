Schoop is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.
Schoop has a .478 OPS in 14 contests since the All-Star break and will take a seat Friday after starting the past four games. Willi Castro will come in to play second base while Akil Baddoo starts in left field.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Sits for first time since break•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Blasts seventh home run•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Sitting Game 1 on Monday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Steals fifth base•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Steals base, scores in win•