Schoop is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Schoop has gone just 3-for-21 (.143) in six games since returning from the injured list, so he will get a breather Tuesday. Harold Castro will man the keystone in Schoop's place.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Out of action Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: On bench Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Activated from injured list•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Nearing rehab assignment•