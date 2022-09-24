Schoop isn't in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
Schoop went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's series opener against the White Sox but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Harold Castro is starting at the keystone and batting third.
