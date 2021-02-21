Schoop has yet to arrive at camp due to visa issues, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Schoop is one of six Tigers whose arrivals have been delayed for similar reasons. As long as he's able to show up soon, his preparation for the upcoming season shouldn't be significantly affected.
