Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Out of action Tuesday
Schoop is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros.
It would not be surprising if the veteran infielder moves into more of a part-time role down the stretch. Schoop is hitting .145 with two home runs, 21 strikeouts and two walks over his last 20 games.
