Schoop is not in the lineup Sunday at Oakland.
Schoop started the past seven games but will head to the bench while mired in and 0-for-10 stretch. Harold Castro will take over at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Starting at first Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Making spring debut•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Cleared to join teammates•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Makes it to Florida•