Schoop doesn't intend to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract ahead of next week's deadline and plans to remain with the Tigers in 2023, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Schoop inked a two-year, $15 million contract extension with the Tigers last August, so he would be forgoing a $7.5 million salary for 2023 if he chose to opt out of his contract. After submitting a career-worst .561 OPS over 510 plate appearances in 2022, the 31-year-old was unlikely to approach that $7.5 million salary figure if he chose to become a free agent, so his decision to stick around in Detroit comes as little surprise. Coming off a wretched season, Schoop will likely have to compete for a regular role during spring training. Even if he emerges from camp as the victor in a job battle, Schoop probably won't have a long leash on an everyday gig.