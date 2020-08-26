Schoop went 1-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Cubs.
Schoop took Casey Sadler deep with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, and the veteran second baseman is now up to seven home runs and 16 RBI this season. He's been particularly locked in lately, recording three home runs and seven RBI across his last eight games.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Returns to lineup•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Sitting with hamstring injury•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Receives first breather of 2020•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Productive in Friday win•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers in loss•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Three-hit effort Monday•