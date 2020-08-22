Schoop went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and a second run scored in Friday's 10-5 win over Cleveland.

Schoop and his teammates took out some frustration as they erupted for 10 runs and ended Cleveland's 20-game winning streak over the Tigers. The veteran second baseman now has six home runs this season to go along with 12 RBI, 15 runs scored and an .828 OPS, which would be his highest mark since 2017, when he crushed a career-best 32 long balls in Baltimore.