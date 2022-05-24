Schoop went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Twins.

It's been a struggle this season for Schoop, who is still batting just .169 with a .501 OPS, though he had a nice game at one of his former home ballparks, Target Field. This was the veteran's first multi-hit effort since May 10 and just his third overall this year. Perhaps the extra-base knocks will start to get Schoop going at the plate.