Schoop went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Twins.
It's been a struggle this season for Schoop, who is still batting just .169 with a .501 OPS, though he had a nice game at one of his former home ballparks, Target Field. This was the veteran's first multi-hit effort since May 10 and just his third overall this year. Perhaps the extra-base knocks will start to get Schoop going at the plate.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Hammers third homer•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Goes deep Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Receives first day off•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Struggles continue Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Drops to seventh in order•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Hits first 2022 home run•