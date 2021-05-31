Schoop went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two walks in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Schoop made his presence felt in the middle of the lineup, reaching base in all but one of his five plate appearances and crossing home plate following an RBI single from Victor Reyes. The veteran infielder has been seeing the ball well of late and has hit safely in eight of the Tigers' last nine contests, posting four multi-hit games in that stretch.