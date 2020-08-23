Schoop is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After starting in each of the Tigers' first 25 games, Schoop will get his first day off of the season, paving the way for Willi Castro to pick up a start at second base. Schoop finished the 2019 campaign with the Twins as a reserve after Luis Arraez unseated him as the everyday option at the keystone, but the 28-year-old has enjoyed a nice resurgence in Detroit. Over 104 plate appearances on the campaign, Schoop is slashing .278/.308/.495 with six home runs, 15 runs and 12 RBI.