Schoop is not in the lineup Thursday against the Astros.
Schoop has started all 23 games this season and is mired in a 1-for-19 slump and has a .367 OPS overall, so he'll take a seat Thursday. Harold Castro will man the keystone in his place and bat seventh.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Struggles continue Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Drops to seventh in order•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Hits first 2022 home run•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Appears destined for second•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Hits first spring home run•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Not starting Sunday•