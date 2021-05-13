Schoop went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.
All three hits were singles, but Schoop will take it, as he entered the game batting just .190. The veteran batted .278 in 44 games for the Tigers last season and has proven himself to be a capable hitter at the MLB level, so he should be able to pick up his production at least a little bit heading into the summer.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Records two hits, two runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers in win Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Heads to bench•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Serving as DH on Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Hits first home run•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Out of Sunday's lineup•