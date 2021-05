Schoop went 2-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

It was Schoop's first multi-hit performance since April 22, and in the 11 games between then and Thursday, the veteran recorded just five hits in 40 at-bats. For the season, Schoop is batting .192, and he'll need to get hot at the plate to hold onto his regular playing time, though the Tigers may choose to feature youngers players at some point anyways.