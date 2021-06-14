Schoop (hand) is starting Monday's game against the Royals.
Schoop was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the White Sox due to left hand soreness and didn't appear off the bench in the contest. He'll serve as the designated hitter Monday while Miguel Cabrera starts at first base.
