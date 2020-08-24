Schoop (hamstring is starting Monday against the Cubs.
Schoop was held out of Sunday's contest against Cleveland while nursing a sore hamstring, but he'll return to the starting nine just one day later. Prior to Sunday's absence, Schoop had started every game for the Tigers this season, hitting .278 with six home runs and 12 RBI.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Sitting with hamstring injury•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Receives first breather of 2020•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Productive in Friday win•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers in loss•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Three-hit effort Monday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers in loss Wednesday•