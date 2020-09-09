Schoop (wrist) is starting at second base and batting second Wednesday against the Brewers.
He left Tuesday's game after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch, but X-rays were negative and he was expected to be right back in the lineup for Wednesday's day game. Schoop is hitting .281 with one home run in his last 10 games.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Should return Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Exits after HBP•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Two extra-base hits in win•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers in Sunday's win•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Stays hot with three hits Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Pops grand slam Tuesday•