Schoop went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Games like this have been few and far between for Schoop most of the year, who is batting just .216 with a .591 OPS. However, the veteran has been much better this month with a .370 average and nine runs scored across 12 games. Schoop has proven himself a capable hitter at the MLB level in the past, so he may be able to sustain some success down the stretch.