Schoop was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Twins due to back tightness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Schoop snapped a 16-game hitting streak in Tuesday's win over Minnesota, but he's now dealing with a back issue. It's not yet clear whether he could be available off the bench.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Collects two RBI in rout•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers, drives in three•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Wraps up strong first half•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers, plates three runs•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Two hits in loss Friday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Enjoys productive doubleheader•