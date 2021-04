Schoop will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Royals.

With the return of Miguel Cabrera (biceps) from the 10-day injured list, the Tigers' infield gets a little bit more crowded. Cabrera is starting at first base Sunday, but the veteran will also serve as the DH often. Schoop figures to play frequently at first as well moving forward, though he should also see some time at second along with Niko Goodrum and Willi Castro.