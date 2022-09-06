Schoop (ankle) will transfer his rehab assignment to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Schoop will move up to the Tigers' top affiliate after he started in two games for High-A West Michigan over the weekend, going 3-for-7 with a double and two walks between those contests. If all goes well at Toledo while he picks up starts at second base and designated hitter Tuesday and Wednesday, Schoop could return from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Tigers' series opener Friday in Kansas City.
