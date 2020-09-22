Schoop (wrist) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Tuesday.
The move ends Schoop's season, as he'd only just hit the 10-day injured list one week prior. It's not clear if his wrist sprain is worse than originally feared or if he simply wasn't going to have time to return before the end of the week. Brandon Dixon was recalled in a corresponding move.
