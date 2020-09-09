Schoop (wrist) had X-rays come back negative and is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old exited Tuesday's contest after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist, but he may not miss any additional time. Schoop is 7-for-27 with two triples, a double and three RBI through eight games in September.
