Schoop went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in a Game 1 victory during Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Schoop was perfect at the plate Monday with four singles, including a base hit in the seventh followed by his second steal of the year. Since his last game with at least three hits May 30, Schoop posted a .515 OPS over 28 appearances. He's now slashing .203/.235/.317 with 23 runs scored through 75 games.