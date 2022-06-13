site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Sits amid slump
Schoop is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.
Schoop will get a breather after he went 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts over his last seven games. Kody Clemens will fill in for Schoop at second base.
