Schoop is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro will pick up the nod at second base while Schoop sits for the first time since the All-Star break and only the sixth time all season. Over his 10 starts coming out of the All-Star break, Schoop has gone 7-for-36 (.194 average) with a home run, four RBI and three runs.