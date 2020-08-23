Schoop is on the bench for Sunday's game against the Indians due to a sore hamstring, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Schoop's absence from the lineup for the first time this season was initially believed to be just a pre-planned maintenance day, but manager Ron Gardenhire later revealed that the injury was behind the second baseman's move to the bench. Fortunately, the Tigers don't think that Schoop's hamstring issue is anything serious, and the club anticipates that he'll be ready to go for Monday's series opener with the Cubs. Willi Castro is spelling Schoop at the keystone for the series finale in Cleveland.