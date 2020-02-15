Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Slated to report Wednesday
Schoop is dealing with a visa issue but is expected to report to Tigers' camp on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The rest of the team is expected to report on Sunday and Monday, so Schoop is a few days behind schedule. Nonetheless, he should slot in as Detroit's everyday second baseman as soon as he arrives. The 28-year-old posted a .256/.304/.473 slash line and 23 home runs last season in Minnesota.
