Schoop lost weight in the offseason and feels healthier heading into the 2023 season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Schoop played at 247 pounds last year, and while he didn't say where he was at to begin camp, he is noticeably lighter. The veteran hopes that helps with his production, as he posted a career-worst .561 OPS across 131 games in 2022. Schoop will likely be the team's primary second baseman to begin the year, though he can also play some at first. He will look to rebound to his 2021 form, when he blasted 22 home runs and posted a .755 OPS.