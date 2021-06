Schoop went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

The 29-year-old has homered eight times through 17 games in June, including three long balls in his last five contests. Schoop's strong run at the plate has lifted his slash line to .275/.329/.471 with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 32 runs scored across 280 plate appearances this year.