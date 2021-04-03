Schoop is starting at first base and batting fifth in Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Schoop started at second base in Thursday's season opener with Miguel Cabrera playing first, but with Cabrera shifting to designated hitter Saturday, Schoop will get first. There was talk during spring training of Schoop getting some run at third base this season, so it appears he may end up playing three different infield positions in 2021, which could make him a more useful fantasy asset if he picks up additional eligibility beyond second base.