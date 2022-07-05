Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI on Monday in the Tigers' 5-3 win over the Guardians in the second half of a doubleheader.

Schoop was the standout performer of the Tigers' sweep of the twin bill, as he finished the day 6-for-8 with a stolen base, three runs and an RBI while picking up starts in both contests. The big day was much needed for Schoop, who had produced six hits combined over his previous nine contests. He's still sitting on a lowly .207/.238/.323 slash line for the season, but Monday's performance likely bought him some extra security in an everyday role.